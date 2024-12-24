Dramatic Pier Collapse Amidst Ferocious Pacific Storm

A California pier under renovation collapsed into the ocean amid severe weather conditions, resulting in two rescues while another individual swam to safety. Strong surf due to a significant storm heightened risks along the state's central coast, prompting authorities to caution residents to steer clear of low-lying beach areas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation as the state's Office of Emergency Services collaborates with local officials to address the aftermath. The pier segment, which fell after prolonged damage and ongoing renovations, poses significant hazards with structural debris in the sea, affecting shoreline safety.

The National Weather Service highlighted the grave intensity of the incoming storm, with waves along California's central coast reaching up to 60 feet. The public is urged to heed warnings as emergency responders continue monitoring conditions and ensuring safety measures for those affected by the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)