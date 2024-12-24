Left Menu

Artteza: Redefining Luxury Living in Mumbai's Vibrant Real Estate Landscape

Paradigm Group has obtained the Occupancy Certificate for Artteza's first phase, featuring two nine-storey luxury towers. Located in Juhu, Artteza offers 2 to 4 BHK residences in a coveted neighborhood. The project boasts over 30 amenities, integrating modern design and vaastu with Mumbai's dynamic lifestyle.

Updated: 24-12-2024 10:28 IST
Paradigm Group has announced a milestone achievement in its ambitious residential project, Artteza, by obtaining the Occupancy Certificate for its first two nine-storey towers. Located in the upscale Juhu-Santacruz area, Artteza offers luxury 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences, redefining modern living standards in Mumbai.

This prestigious development promises more than 30 amenities including a private pool with an aqua gym, high-tech mini theater, and a dedicated business center, offering residents a unique living experience. The project's strategic location ensures easy access to Mumbai's elite, renowned hospitals, schools, and shopping destinations.

Parthh K Mehta, CMD of Paradigm Realty, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that uphold luxury standards and enhance property value. Paradigm Realty continues to make strides in the Mumbai real estate sector with innovative, high-quality projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

