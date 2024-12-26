IAEA Head Grossi Visits Paraguay to Strengthen Nuclear Science Cooperation for Development

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Paraguay this week to enhance collaboration on leveraging nuclear science for development in areas including food security, cancer treatment, and clean energy. His discussions with President Santiago Peña Palacios and other senior officials highlighted Paraguay’s strategic role in advancing sustainable practices and utilizing nuclear technology for national growth.

The Atoms4Food initiative emerged as a focal point for improving agricultural practices in Paraguay using nuclear and isotopic techniques. President Peña emphasized Latin America’s, particularly Paraguay’s, critical role as a global food producer. Nuclear technology, he noted, could significantly boost food productivity and safety.

The IAEA has supported Paraguay with climate-smart agricultural methods and mutation breeding to enhance crop yield, resilience, and nutrition. Paraguay is also establishing its first public-sector DNA diagnostic laboratory to advance livestock breeding and strengthen water monitoring through isotope hydrology tools.

New developments include plans to expand technical assistance in scaling up local research on pest control using nuclear techniques and establishing a regional food safety center to share expertise across Latin America.

Expanding Cancer Care under Rays of Hope

Mr. Grossi visited the National Cancer Hospital ‘Professor Dr. Manuel Riveros’ (INCAN), highlighting the impact of the Rays of Hope initiative on expanding access to radiotherapy. Since joining the initiative in 2023, Paraguay has received vital equipment, including mammography units and its first public-sector brachytherapy system for cervical cancer treatment.

The IAEA has also contributed the country’s third linear accelerator, enabling advanced radiotherapy techniques, and Paraguay’s first public-sector gamma camera for cancer imaging. These advancements have dramatically improved treatment options for cancer patients, particularly in underserved regions.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the IAEA is now exploring opportunities to expand training programs for oncology professionals and increase public awareness about early cancer detection and treatment options.

Supporting Clean Energy through Atoms4NetZero

In his meeting with President Peña, Mr. Grossi emphasized the potential of nuclear energy, alongside renewables, in achieving a robust clean energy system. Paraguay is actively developing a nuclear energy programme implementing organization to coordinate its infrastructure development and long-term strategy.

Through the Atoms4NetZero initiative, the IAEA is assisting Paraguay with energy planning, providing scientific evidence, and offering technical expertise. Vice Minister of Mines and Energy Mauricio Bejarano expressed readiness to enhance training programs for young professionals to lead Paraguay’s future energy strategy.

In addition, plans are underway to pilot the use of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Paraguay, focusing on their adaptability for decentralized energy needs and integration with hydropower infrastructure.

Recognition for Contributions to Nuclear Development

During his visit, Mr. Grossi was honored with the National Order of Merit ‘Comuneros’ by the Paraguayan Congress Chamber of Deputies. The award recognized his contributions to advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and the IAEA’s critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic and in combating cancer.

He also received an honorary doctoral degree from the National University of Asunción, reflecting his role in strengthening Paraguay’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Looking Ahead

“This visit marks a milestone in Paraguay’s journey towards sustainable development through nuclear science,” Mr. Grossi said in a press briefing. “The IAEA stands ready to support Paraguay in harnessing nuclear technology to meet its food security, health, and energy goals while building capacity for a brighter future.”

The collaboration between Paraguay and the IAEA underscores the transformative role of nuclear technology in addressing global challenges, with implications that extend well beyond the region.