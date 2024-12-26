Remembering the Indian Ocean Tsunami: 20 Years On

Survivors and families of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami gathered to pay tribute to the loved ones lost in the catastrophic event, marking its 20th anniversary with solemn ceremonies across Southeast and South Asia. The disaster claimed approximately 230,000 lives, leaving a lasting impact on the region's communities.

The devastating tsunami was triggered by a powerful 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province. The resulting waves reached heights of up to 17.4 meters, impacting coastlines of several countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India. Ceremonies were held to reflect on the tragedy, with participants visiting mass graves and memorials. In Aceh, Indonesia, emotional scenes unfolded as survivors scattered flower petals on graves and shared moments of remembrance.

Across the affected regions, people came together in acts of solidarity and reflection. In India, residents of Tamil Nadu lit candles and prayed for the victims, while Thailand held religious rites in the badly hit Phang Nga province. Many still carry the emotional burden of the disaster, like Urai Sirisuk from Thailand, who lost her young daughter to the waves and avoids the sea to this day.

