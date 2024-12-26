Surge in Offbeat Travel Destinations: Southeast Asia and Beyond in 2024

The tourism industry is experiencing a notable shift toward offbeat adventures, thanks to enhanced infrastructure and more accommodating visa policies that make travel more accessible and exciting, according to industry experts.

In 2024, Southeast Asian destinations have emerged as prime choices for travelers, with affordable travel and payment innovations significantly contributing to industry growth. A Cleartrip report highlights that affordable travel doubled in adoption among Gen Z and Senior Citizens, showcasing increased inclusivity in travel offerings.

Noteworthy surges in travel bookings were observed in both international and domestic destinations, with new flight routes and relaxed travel policies cited as key drivers for this trend, as the tourism sector embraces these changes.

