Left Menu

Surge in Offbeat Travel Destinations: Southeast Asia and Beyond in 2024

In 2024, the tourism industry has seen a shift toward offbeat destinations, driven by improved infrastructure and visa regulations. Southeast Asian locations are top choices for travelers, with innovations in affordable and flexible travel payments boosting trips for Gen Z and seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:07 IST
Surge in Offbeat Travel Destinations: Southeast Asia and Beyond in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism industry is experiencing a notable shift toward offbeat adventures, thanks to enhanced infrastructure and more accommodating visa policies that make travel more accessible and exciting, according to industry experts.

In 2024, Southeast Asian destinations have emerged as prime choices for travelers, with affordable travel and payment innovations significantly contributing to industry growth. A Cleartrip report highlights that affordable travel doubled in adoption among Gen Z and Senior Citizens, showcasing increased inclusivity in travel offerings.

Noteworthy surges in travel bookings were observed in both international and domestic destinations, with new flight routes and relaxed travel policies cited as key drivers for this trend, as the tourism sector embraces these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024