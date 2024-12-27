Left Menu

Parker Solar Probe: Historic Sun Encounter

NASA's Parker Solar Probe safely completed the closest-ever approach to the Sun, moving at 430,000 mph, enduring 1,800°F temperatures. The mission aims to improve our understanding of the Sun's corona, solar wind, and particle acceleration. The probe uses Venus flybys to adjust its solar orbit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:46 IST
NASA announced that the Parker Solar Probe emerged "safe" and fully operational after accomplishing the closest human-made approach to the Sun. This remarkable achievement saw the probe venturing just 3.8 million miles from the solar surface, offering scientists an unprecedented opportunity to delve into the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory's team in Maryland confirmed receiving a crucial signal from the probe just before midnight, signaling its successful navigation through the solar territories. According to NASA, detailed telemetry data concerning the spacecraft's condition will be communicated on January 1.

Traveling at an unprecedented speed of 430,000 mph, the Parker Solar Probe withstood intense heat of up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. This mission stands as a pivotal milestone in solar exploration, offering insights into solar wind origins, particle acceleration dynamics, and the heating of corona material to extreme temperatures.

