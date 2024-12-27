Parker Solar Probe: Historic Sun Encounter

NASA announced that the Parker Solar Probe emerged "safe" and fully operational after accomplishing the closest human-made approach to the Sun. This remarkable achievement saw the probe venturing just 3.8 million miles from the solar surface, offering scientists an unprecedented opportunity to delve into the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory's team in Maryland confirmed receiving a crucial signal from the probe just before midnight, signaling its successful navigation through the solar territories. According to NASA, detailed telemetry data concerning the spacecraft's condition will be communicated on January 1.

Traveling at an unprecedented speed of 430,000 mph, the Parker Solar Probe withstood intense heat of up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. This mission stands as a pivotal milestone in solar exploration, offering insights into solar wind origins, particle acceleration dynamics, and the heating of corona material to extreme temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)