Left Menu

Solar Panel Waste: An Environmental Challenge Highlights NGT Concerns

The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns over inadequate disposal and recycling of photovoltaic solar panels in Uttar Pradesh. A petition by a farmer highlights the environmental risks associated with improper management of used solar panels, urging authorities for compliance with E-Waste Management Rules and proper recycling infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:46 IST
Solar Panel Waste: An Environmental Challenge Highlights NGT Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a response from the central government regarding the inadequate disposal and recycling of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

This action follows a petition by a farmer from Uttar Pradesh who pointed out the absence of proper facilities for the disposal of used solar panels in his region.

The farmer utilizes solar panels for energy in agricultural practices under the Kusum Yojna but faces issues with their disposal due to limited scrap value and environmental hazards. The NGT noted concerns over heavy metals in PV panels potentially harming soil and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024