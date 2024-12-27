Solar Panel Waste: An Environmental Challenge Highlights NGT Concerns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a response from the central government regarding the inadequate disposal and recycling of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

This action follows a petition by a farmer from Uttar Pradesh who pointed out the absence of proper facilities for the disposal of used solar panels in his region.

The farmer utilizes solar panels for energy in agricultural practices under the Kusum Yojna but faces issues with their disposal due to limited scrap value and environmental hazards. The NGT noted concerns over heavy metals in PV panels potentially harming soil and water.

