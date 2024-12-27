Cold Wave Alert: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has announced the onset of cold wave conditions and the possibility of heavy snowfall in areas situated above 2500 metres across Uttarakhand's hilly districts on Saturday.

In reaction to this forecast, Chamoli district has closed all educational institutions, including government and private schools from grades 1 to 12, as well as anganwadi centers, to safeguard students from severe weather.

Such measures come as overcast skies on Friday intensified the chill in several areas, including Dehradun. Additional snowfall and cold wave warnings are in place for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, Pithoragarh, and other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)