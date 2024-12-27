Left Menu

Cold Wave Alert: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand

The MeT department has issued a cold wave and heavy snowfall warning for districts above 2500 metres in Uttarakhand. Consequently, Chamoli district authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadi centers on Saturday to ensure student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Department has announced the onset of cold wave conditions and the possibility of heavy snowfall in areas situated above 2500 metres across Uttarakhand's hilly districts on Saturday.

In reaction to this forecast, Chamoli district has closed all educational institutions, including government and private schools from grades 1 to 12, as well as anganwadi centers, to safeguard students from severe weather.

Such measures come as overcast skies on Friday intensified the chill in several areas, including Dehradun. Additional snowfall and cold wave warnings are in place for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, Pithoragarh, and other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

