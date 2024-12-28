Left Menu

'Sun-Kisser and Star-Chaser: Breakthroughs in Space Exploration'

NASA's Parker Solar Probe safely completed the closest approach to the Sun, revolutionizing our understanding of the solar corona. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, secured FAA approval for its New Glenn rocket, positioning it as a significant competitor in national security space missions alongside SpaceX and others.

Updated: 28-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:27 IST
NASA has announced the successful completion of a milestone by its Parker Solar Probe, which made the closest approach to the Sun ever achieved by a human-made object. On December 24, the spacecraft ventured just 3.8 million miles, or 6.1 million kilometers, from the Sun's corona, marking a momentous occasion in solar exploration and contributing valuable data about our nearest star.

In another significant development in the space industry, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has been granted a commercial space launch license for its New Glenn rocket by the Federal Aviation Administration. This authorization propels Blue Origin into a competitive arena, alongside major players like SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, all vying for national security space mission contracts under the U.S. Department of Defense.

These advancements underscore the rapid progress in space exploration technology and the growing rivalry among private companies to dominate the final frontier. Such breakthroughs promise to enhance our understanding of space phenomena and reinforce capabilities in safeguarding global security.

