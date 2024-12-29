Devastating Tornado Outbreak Ravages Texas and Mississippi

At least two people lost their lives while six others suffered injuries as a series of tornadoes struck Texas and Mississippi on Saturday, wreaking havoc on homes and causing vehicles to overturn.

In Texas, tragedy struck south of Houston in the Liverpool area, where one person died, and four others sustained mostly non-critical injuries, as confirmed by Madison Polston, spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The region saw 'multiple touchdown points' between Liverpool and neighboring areas, and officials are still assessing the number of damaged properties.

Mississippi endured its share of the storms' fury, with one fatality in Adams County and injuries reported in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Tornadoes around Bude and Brandon stripped roofs from buildings. Further east, the threat of worsening weather looms, prompting alerts for more severe conditions overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)