Midnight Blaze on Goregaon Hills: An Overnight Battle

A fire erupted on a hill slope in Mumbai's Goregaon region shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to a fire official.

No injuries were reported, and the blaze, classified as a 'level-one' fire, affected approximately 1.5 kilometers of dry leaves, shrubs, and trees behind an IT park in Goregaon (East).

The fire was successfully extinguished by 2:35 am. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

