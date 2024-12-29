Midnight Blaze on Goregaon Hills: An Overnight Battle
A fire erupted on a hill slope in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday shortly after midnight. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The blaze was contained within an area of 1.5 kilometers of dry vegetation and was successfully extinguished by early morning. The cause remains unknown.
No injuries were reported, and the blaze, classified as a 'level-one' fire, affected approximately 1.5 kilometers of dry leaves, shrubs, and trees behind an IT park in Goregaon (East).
The fire was successfully extinguished by 2:35 am. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
