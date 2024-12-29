Green Skies Ahead: The Cost of Eco-Friendly Air Travel

Airline travel significantly contributes to climate change, responsible for approximately 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions every year. As the aviation industry grapples with eco-friendly transitions, a question remains unresolved: who should bear the cost?

A recent survey of South African airline passengers indicates that while many recognize the need for airlines to implement green practices, a significant portion is reluctant to shoulder the extra financial burden. This highlights a gap in consumer willingness, pointing to a resistance against 'green premiums' on tickets.

Despite their price sensitivity, travellers acknowledge the value in sustainable flying. Data suggest airlines should incorporate green services and educational programs, urging more eco-conscious decisions amongst flyers to retain market relevance amidst global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)