Green Skies Ahead: The Cost of Eco-Friendly Air Travel

Airline travel accounts for roughly 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A survey of South African airline passengers revealed most agree airlines should adopt environmentally friendly practices but resist paying additional charges for such initiatives. Airlines may need to explore new green business models for sustainable aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Airline travel significantly contributes to climate change, responsible for approximately 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions every year. As the aviation industry grapples with eco-friendly transitions, a question remains unresolved: who should bear the cost?

A recent survey of South African airline passengers indicates that while many recognize the need for airlines to implement green practices, a significant portion is reluctant to shoulder the extra financial burden. This highlights a gap in consumer willingness, pointing to a resistance against 'green premiums' on tickets.

Despite their price sensitivity, travellers acknowledge the value in sustainable flying. Data suggest airlines should incorporate green services and educational programs, urging more eco-conscious decisions amongst flyers to retain market relevance amidst global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

