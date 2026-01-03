Left Menu

South Africa Urges UN Over U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

South Africa has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting in response to the United States' military action in Venezuela. The country views this as a violation of the UN Charter, which prohibits force against a state's territorial integrity or political independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has demanded an immediate United Nations Security Council session in light of the United States' recent military actions in Venezuela. A statement released by South Africa's Department of International Relations expressed concern over the situation.

The statement called for the UN Security Council, which is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, to address the issue urgently.

South Africa regards the U.S. actions as a clear breach of the United Nations Charter, which requires member states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any nation.

