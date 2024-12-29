India Joins Elite Space Docking Club with PSLV Launch

In a landmark achievement, ISRO is set to launch two satellites from Sriharikota spaceport, marking India's entry into the elite group of nations capable of space docking. Scheduled for Monday night, this mission places India alongside the US, Russia, and China in mastering this complex space technology.

The PSLV rocket will deploy satellites SDX01 and SDX02 in a 476-km circular orbit, initiating the Space Docking Experiment or SpaDEx. This ambitious project aims to demonstrate the rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft in space, according to an ISRO official.

Beyond technical prowess, this mission signals a leap towards India's future in space exploration, including lunar soil retrieval, the proposed Bharatiya Antariksha Station, and potential human landings on the moon. Such advancements are crucial for multi-launch missions and in-space robotics, enhancing the scope of interplanetary explorations.

