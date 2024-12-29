India's Leap to Space: A Historic Docking Experiment by ISRO
ISRO is set for a landmark space docking experiment with the PSLV-C60 rocket, aiming to join the elite league of nations mastering in-space docking. Scheduled for December 30, the mission will carry the SpaDeX payload alongside 24 secondary payloads, pushing forward India's space ambitions, including future space stations.
ISRO is gearing up for a landmark event in India's space pursuits with the Space Docking Experiment aboard a PSLV-C60 rocket. This mission is pivotal for India's future space endeavors and aims to place the nation alongside global space powers like the US, China, and Russia.
The PSLV-C60 rocket is scheduled for a December 30 launch, carrying the SpaDeX payload and 24 secondary payloads. It's a critical step towards in-space docking technology, essential for India's aspirations, including potential lunar missions and an indigenous space station.
ISRO officials reveal plans to position two spacecraft in a way that they will dock at 470 km above Earth. Alongside, the mission includes POEM-4, where 24 payloads will deploy over 90 minutes, completing ISRO's final mission for 2024 with cutting-edge technology and international collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
