India's Leap to Space: A Historic Docking Experiment by ISRO

ISRO is gearing up for a landmark event in India's space pursuits with the Space Docking Experiment aboard a PSLV-C60 rocket. This mission is pivotal for India's future space endeavors and aims to place the nation alongside global space powers like the US, China, and Russia.

The PSLV-C60 rocket is scheduled for a December 30 launch, carrying the SpaDeX payload and 24 secondary payloads. It's a critical step towards in-space docking technology, essential for India's aspirations, including potential lunar missions and an indigenous space station.

ISRO officials reveal plans to position two spacecraft in a way that they will dock at 470 km above Earth. Alongside, the mission includes POEM-4, where 24 payloads will deploy over 90 minutes, completing ISRO's final mission for 2024 with cutting-edge technology and international collaboration.

