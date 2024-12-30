Left Menu

Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Final Chapter of Union Carbide Hazardous Waste Disposal

The removal of 377 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from the former Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has begun, with plans to dispose of it near Indore. Authorities have faced criticism for delays. A protest in Pithampur highlights local concerns about potential pollution from the waste incineration process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The long-postponed task of removing 377 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has commenced, as the materials are set for disposal at a site near Indore.

This move comes after persistent reprimands from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which warned that the ongoing "state of inertia" could lead to "another tragedy," akin to the catastrophic gas leak of December 1984.

Despite protests from local communities, officials have assured that safety measures, including a 'green corridor' for safe transport and high-tech incineration processes, are in place to manage the waste responsibly.

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

