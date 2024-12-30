Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Final Chapter of Union Carbide Hazardous Waste Disposal

The long-postponed task of removing 377 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has commenced, as the materials are set for disposal at a site near Indore.

This move comes after persistent reprimands from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which warned that the ongoing "state of inertia" could lead to "another tragedy," akin to the catastrophic gas leak of December 1984.

Despite protests from local communities, officials have assured that safety measures, including a 'green corridor' for safe transport and high-tech incineration processes, are in place to manage the waste responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)