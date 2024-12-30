Tragedy Strikes at Bangkok's Tourist Hub

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at the Ember Hotel on Khao San Road, a bustling tourist spot in Bangkok, claiming the lives of three foreign nationals and leaving several others injured, according to Thai police.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday night, saw one tourist dead at the scene and another two succumbing to their injuries after being hospitalized. A total of seventy-five people were staying at the hotel, with seven reported injuries, including two Thai citizens.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, which originated on the hotel's 5th floor. This unfortunate event has put a spotlight on safety concerns as the city prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations, highlighted by fireworks and other festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)