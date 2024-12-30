Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Bangkok's Tourist Hub

A fire at the Ember Hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road killed three foreign tourists and injured several others. The blaze erupted on the 5th floor of the six-story hotel. Investigations are underway, and the incident has heightened safety concerns as New Year's festivities approach.

Updated: 30-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at the Ember Hotel on Khao San Road, a bustling tourist spot in Bangkok, claiming the lives of three foreign nationals and leaving several others injured, according to Thai police.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday night, saw one tourist dead at the scene and another two succumbing to their injuries after being hospitalized. A total of seventy-five people were staying at the hotel, with seven reported injuries, including two Thai citizens.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, which originated on the hotel's 5th floor. This unfortunate event has put a spotlight on safety concerns as the city prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations, highlighted by fireworks and other festivities.

