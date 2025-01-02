Swiftly Built Bailey Bridge Opens New Path in North Sikkim

A newly constructed Bailey bridge in the Sangklang area of North Sikkim was officially inaugurated on Thursday, aiming to facilitate smoother vehicular movement in the scenic Mangan district, as per officials.

Having an impressive load capacity of 24 tonnes and stretching 180 feet, the bridge was a result of a swift collaboration between Trishakti Sappers and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). It was completed in a remarkable span of just six days, commencing on December 25, and is now open for public use, officials confirmed.

However, this bridge will serve its purpose only until the summer, when it must be dismantled to avert the risk of collapse during the heightened water levels brought by the monsoon season. Officials noted the project is expected to boost regional development by improving transportation of goods and accessibility to markets and essential services.

