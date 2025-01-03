IAEA Raises Concerns Over Risks to Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Amid Energy Infrastructure Attacks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is assessing critical observations and data gathered during recent missions to Ukraine's electrical substations. The missions were conducted following extensive attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, which have significantly destabilized its electrical grid, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated today.

The stability of Ukraine's electrical grid remains precarious after recent assaults, including a major attack on December 25 that forced reactor units at Ukraine’s three operational nuclear power plants—Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine—to temporarily reduce operating power. These units have since returned to nominal full power, but the incidents underscore the growing risks to nuclear safety.

Reliable off-site power is critical for ensuring the safe operation of nuclear facilities, including the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the Chornobyl site, which also rely on stable connections to maintain essential safety functions.

Mission Findings and Observations

From December 16 to 23, IAEA experts conducted an eight-day mission to assess seven critical electrical substations supporting Ukraine's nuclear power infrastructure. They documented damage and vulnerabilities caused by the attacks, highlighting risks to the safe operation of nuclear facilities.

The IAEA team met with representatives from Ukraine’s grid operator, nuclear plant operators, and nuclear regulators to gather technical information and assess immediate needs. Findings from this mission, along with prior assessments, will inform targeted technical assistance to bolster the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“These attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure compromise grid stability and jeopardize off-site power supply reliability, posing significant risks to nuclear safety,” said Director General Grossi. “The IAEA’s missions are vital for monitoring and maintaining nuclear safety and security under these challenging conditions.”

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Updates

At the ZNPP, the IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) continues to monitor nuclear safety systems and equipment. Recent developments at the plant include:

Power Supply Disruptions : The ZNPP’s last remaining 330 kV backup power line was disconnected twice for maintenance between December 20–25. Previously, the plant was connected to 10 off-site power lines.

: The ZNPP’s last remaining 330 kV backup power line was disconnected twice for maintenance between December 20–25. Previously, the plant was connected to 10 off-site power lines. Water Cooling Systems : Unit 4’s circulation pump was turned off on December 18 to manage water levels in the cooling pond. Groundwater wells are currently providing adequate water for the reactor cooling systems.

: Unit 4’s circulation pump was turned off on December 18 to manage water levels in the cooling pond. Groundwater wells are currently providing adequate water for the reactor cooling systems. Maintenance and Waste Management: Maintenance activities were completed on safety systems in units 2 and 6 and an emergency diesel generator. Additionally, diesel steam generators treated approximately 800 cubic meters of liquid waste during December.

Military activity near the ZNPP continues, with explosions reported in the vicinity. Although no damage to the plant has been recorded, the ongoing conflict amplifies safety concerns.

Broader Impacts Across Ukraine

Other nuclear facilities in Ukraine have also faced challenges:

Air Raid Alarms and Sheltering : Teams at the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl site, have reported frequent air raid alarms. At Khmelnytskyy, personnel had to shelter multiple times over the past week.

: Teams at the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl site, have reported frequent air raid alarms. At Khmelnytskyy, personnel had to shelter multiple times over the past week. Kharkiv Facility Disruption: On December 25, military activity caused the subcritical neutron source facility at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology to lose off-site power. Emergency generators maintained operations until power was restored five hours later.

IAEA’s Continued Commitment

The IAEA remains steadfast in its efforts to support Ukraine during this crisis. By conducting on-site missions, collaborating with local operators, and delivering technical assistance, the Agency aims to prevent nuclear accidents and maintain safety standards under challenging circumstances.

“This is an unprecedented situation requiring international collaboration and swift action,” said Grossi. “We are committed to standing by Ukraine to safeguard nuclear safety and security.”