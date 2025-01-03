Uttarakhand's Glacial Lakes: Assessing High-Risk Zones

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) is formulating an action plan to thoroughly study and monitor glacial lakes across the state. A recent meeting, chaired by Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, highlighted the identification of 13 glacial lakes in the region, with five categorized as high-risk.

The USDMA, alongside institutions such as the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the National Disaster Response Force, completed a 2024 survey of Vasudhara Lake, a category-A glacial lake in the Dhauli Ganga Basin. A survey of other category-A lakes in Pithoragarh district is scheduled for 2025. This collaborative effort aims to unify various scientific bodies for comprehensive research.

The initiative will employ essential tools like water level sensors and thermal imaging to assess these natural formations. The USDMA also plans to install early warning systems after initial studies of lake depth and volume. Continuous monitoring and advanced technology are pivotal to mitigating risks associated with these glacial lakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)