Telangana CM Pushes for Long-Term Solutions to Hyderabad's Water Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has mandated proactive steps to secure Hyderabad's water supply for the coming decades. During a high-level meeting on Friday, Reddy urged officials to focus on a comprehensive 25-year drinking water strategy that extends to 2050.

The Chief Minister emphasized integrating a sewage plan to complement household water supply systems. The board of water officials confirmed the current infrastructure efficiently distributes water across the city through an extensive network of 13.79 lakh taps.

Looking forward, an agreement was reached to increase the water transfer from the Mallanna Sagar project to 20 TMC, addressing the burgeoning needs of the state's capital. Reddy also accelerated land acquisition efforts for the Regional Ring Road, advocating for higher compensation rates to facilitate progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)