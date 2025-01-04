Left Menu

Rising Food Prices: The Impact of Climate Policies on Global Consumers

A study conducted by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research reveals how climate policies will lead to a significant rise in food prices, especially in lower-income countries. The study highlights disparities in food systems between high-income and low-income countries and underscores the importance of fair climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:35 IST
Rising Food Prices: The Impact of Climate Policies on Global Consumers
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing study, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has found that consumer food prices in lower-income countries could rise 2.45 times by 2050 under ambitious climate policies, compared to an increase of 1.25 times in wealthier nations.

Lead author David Meng-Chuen Chen points out that while farmers in less affluent countries bear a larger share of food production costs, ambitious climate policies might still exacerbate the challenge of accessing affordable and nutritious food.

Researchers urge for climate policies that incorporate fair carbon pricing and financial aid to ensure a balanced transition for both consumers and food producers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025