Rising Food Prices: The Impact of Climate Policies on Global Consumers

In a revealing study, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has found that consumer food prices in lower-income countries could rise 2.45 times by 2050 under ambitious climate policies, compared to an increase of 1.25 times in wealthier nations.

Lead author David Meng-Chuen Chen points out that while farmers in less affluent countries bear a larger share of food production costs, ambitious climate policies might still exacerbate the challenge of accessing affordable and nutritious food.

Researchers urge for climate policies that incorporate fair carbon pricing and financial aid to ensure a balanced transition for both consumers and food producers globally.

