Tragedy Strikes as Elephant Claims Life in Odisha

A 45-year-old man named Madhusudan Pandey was tragically trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred in the paddy fields of Daddur village. A herd of 30 elephants had entered the area from Similipal National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic event in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 45-year-old man was fatally trampled by an elephant, forest officials confirmed. The unfortunate incident took place in Daddur village, under Baripada Sadar police station.

The victim, identified as Madhusudan Pandey, encountered the elephant while in a paddy field and succumbed to his injuries. He was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Officials reported that a herd of 30 elephants from Similipal National Park had recently migrated into the Shyamakhunta block area.

