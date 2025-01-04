Tragedy Strikes as Elephant Claims Life in Odisha

In a tragic event in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 45-year-old man was fatally trampled by an elephant, forest officials confirmed. The unfortunate incident took place in Daddur village, under Baripada Sadar police station.

The victim, identified as Madhusudan Pandey, encountered the elephant while in a paddy field and succumbed to his injuries. He was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Officials reported that a herd of 30 elephants from Similipal National Park had recently migrated into the Shyamakhunta block area.

(With inputs from agencies.)