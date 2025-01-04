Starship's Skyward Venture & Jurassic Tracks Revealed
SpaceX's Starship will attempt a satellite deployment test with ten mock Starlink satellites, a crucial step for its satellite launch market capabilities. In the UK, researchers discovered dinosaur footprints in Oxfordshire, shedding light on the Jurassic era's massive reptilian inhabitants and their movement patterns.
SpaceX's ambitious Starship project is gearing up for a pivotal test flight that aims to demonstrate its potential in the satellite launch market. The upcoming mission involves deploying ten model Starlink satellites, marking the rocket's first attempt at releasing payloads into space. This move signifies SpaceX's commitment to expanding Starship's utility in commercial satellite deploys, a company blog post revealed on Friday.
Meanwhile, a significant paleontological discovery has been made in Oxfordshire, southern England. Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints dating back to the middle Jurassic period in Dewars Farm Quarry. This significant finding includes five large trackways, with one measuring over 150 meters, offering fresh insights into the movement of Jurassic giants like the Megalosaurus across the ancient landscape.
