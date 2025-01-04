Left Menu

Starship's Skyward Venture & Jurassic Tracks Revealed

SpaceX's Starship will attempt a satellite deployment test with ten mock Starlink satellites, a crucial step for its satellite launch market capabilities. In the UK, researchers discovered dinosaur footprints in Oxfordshire, shedding light on the Jurassic era's massive reptilian inhabitants and their movement patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST
Starship's Skyward Venture & Jurassic Tracks Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's ambitious Starship project is gearing up for a pivotal test flight that aims to demonstrate its potential in the satellite launch market. The upcoming mission involves deploying ten model Starlink satellites, marking the rocket's first attempt at releasing payloads into space. This move signifies SpaceX's commitment to expanding Starship's utility in commercial satellite deploys, a company blog post revealed on Friday.

Meanwhile, a significant paleontological discovery has been made in Oxfordshire, southern England. Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints dating back to the middle Jurassic period in Dewars Farm Quarry. This significant finding includes five large trackways, with one measuring over 150 meters, offering fresh insights into the movement of Jurassic giants like the Megalosaurus across the ancient landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025