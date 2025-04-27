Left Menu

Somalia's Government Shakeup Amidst Rising Islamist Threats

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reshuffled the government, appointing Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed as the new defence minister. The move comes as Somalia grapples with an advancing Islamist insurgency. While Somali forces retake lost territories, the stability of international security support remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:17 IST
Somalia's Government Shakeup Amidst Rising Islamist Threats
In a strategic shift, Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, announced a significant government reshuffle on Sunday, installing Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed as the new defence minister. The announcement was delivered by the government spokesperson via a video on Facebook, though an official explanation for the changes was not provided.

The reshuffle saw Ahmed, a former foreign minister and national security chief, replace Jibril Abdirashid at the defence helm. Alongside this change, Barre introduced Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi as the second deputy prime minister and Abdisaalan Abdi Ali Daay as the foreign minister.

This reorganization arises amid Somalia's struggle with escalating attacks from al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked Islamist group. Recent advances by the insurgents, including the capture of villages near Mogadishu, have heightened fears of further incursions. Despite Somali forces regaining control, al Shabaab's ongoing push in rural areas signals a tenuous future for Somalia's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

