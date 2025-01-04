Controversial Waste Disposal Protest Turns Dangerous in Madhya Pradesh

Amid growing tension over the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, two ex-BJP members attempted self-immolation. Party officials confirmed that Rajkumar Raghuvanshi and Raj Patel, previously expelled, are safe despite sustaining burns.

The protest highlighted ongoing fears regarding the environmental impact of the hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory, infamous for the 1984 Bhopal disaster. Protesters gathered at Pithampur as plans were set in motion to incinerate 337 tons of the material.

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reassured the community about safety, urging against politicizing the issue. Despite assurances from officials that the waste is 'not harmful,' local discontent continues to grow.

