Controversial Waste Disposal Protest Turns Dangerous in Madhya Pradesh

Two former BJP members attempted self-immolation at a protest against the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh. They were expelled from the party for supporting a rebel candidate. Concerns over environmental and health impact fuel the protests in Pithampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tension over the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, two ex-BJP members attempted self-immolation. Party officials confirmed that Rajkumar Raghuvanshi and Raj Patel, previously expelled, are safe despite sustaining burns.

The protest highlighted ongoing fears regarding the environmental impact of the hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory, infamous for the 1984 Bhopal disaster. Protesters gathered at Pithampur as plans were set in motion to incinerate 337 tons of the material.

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reassured the community about safety, urging against politicizing the issue. Despite assurances from officials that the waste is 'not harmful,' local discontent continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

