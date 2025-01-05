Daring Rescue: Elephant Freed from Rail Fence Near Nagarahole

An elephant stuck in a rail fence near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve was rescued by forest officials, according to sources on Sunday.

The rescue operation involved using earth-moving equipment to remove a cement beam barrier obstructing the rail fence, enabling the elephant's return to the forest.

The incident underscores the complexities of managing wildlife-preservation efforts to prevent elephants from crossing into nearby villages, while ongoing monitoring tracks the movements of the 30-year-old radio-collared tusker.

(With inputs from agencies.)