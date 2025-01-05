Winter Storm Unleashes Chaos Across Central US

A massive winter storm swept across parts of the central United States on Sunday, bringing hazardous travel conditions as snow, ice, and brisk winds created treacherous roadways. Experts warned that the central regions could see the "heaviest snowfall in a decade."

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Kansas to New Jersey, forecasting up to 14 inches of snowfall in some areas. Officials cautioned residents to avoid travel unless necessary, as plummeting temperatures from a polar vortex added to the challenges.

State emergencies were declared in Missouri, Arkansas, and other states, while air travel faced significant disruptions with cancellations and delays. As the storm moved toward the Mid-Atlantic, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were also predicted along its path.

(With inputs from agencies.)