Seismic Waves: El Salvador Shaken by Quake

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador. It caused the shaking of residences across the country. However, the environment ministry confirmed there was no tsunami threat. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre registered the quake's magnitude as 6.1 and its depth at 87 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled areas off the coast of El Salvador, causing widespread shaking felt across the nation. The quake did not pose any tsunami risk, according to the country's environment ministry.

The depth of the earthquake was approximately 87 kilometers, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which measured the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.1.

Despite the tremors shaking residences countrywide, authorities have assured there is no immediate threat of a tsunami, alleviating potential panic among the residents.

