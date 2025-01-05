Seismic Waves: El Salvador Shaken by Quake
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador. It caused the shaking of residences across the country. However, the environment ministry confirmed there was no tsunami threat. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre registered the quake's magnitude as 6.1 and its depth at 87 km.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:13 IST
On Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled areas off the coast of El Salvador, causing widespread shaking felt across the nation. The quake did not pose any tsunami risk, according to the country's environment ministry.
The depth of the earthquake was approximately 87 kilometers, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which measured the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.1.
Despite the tremors shaking residences countrywide, authorities have assured there is no immediate threat of a tsunami, alleviating potential panic among the residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unyielding Hope: A Mother's Quest After the Tsunami
Even after 20 years, tsunami still haunts people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Aceh's Resilience: Preparing for Future Tsunamis
After 20 years, post-tsunami generation stays vigilant for future disasters
Despite indelible scars bringing memories of 2004, Tsunami survivors show resilience to live