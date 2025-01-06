Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cholesterol Detection: A Nanotech Breakthrough

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have pioneered a novel approach, utilizing bimetallic nanostructures and Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS), to enhance the detection of cholesterol and triglycerides. This advancement promises faster, point-of-care diagnostic solutions, as detailed in Biosensors and Bioelectronics by Professor Dipankar Bandyopadhyay.

06-01-2025
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a groundbreaking method for enhancing the detection of cholesterol and triglycerides in human blood. By integrating Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) on nanoscale objects, their findings, published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics, represent a significant stride in diagnostic techniques.

Dipankar Bandyopadhyay, Professor at IIT-Guwahati's Centre for Nanotechnology and Department of Chemical Engineering, revealed that the research uses bimetallic nanostructures 10,000 times thinner than a human hair for precise biomarker detection. Cholesterol and triglycerides are crucial for cardiovascular health, with imbalances causing severe health issues, he noted.

The innovative technique merges nanotechnology and molecular detection for potential point-of-care applications. By employing SERS-active bimetallic nanostructures, specifically silver-shelled gold nanorods, researchers aim to achieve superior diagnostic precision, paving the way for an ultra-fast, sensitive detection platform.

