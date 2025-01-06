Left Menu

Bengaluru's Namma Metro: A Milestone in Urban Mobility

The first domestically manufactured train set for Bengaluru's Yellow Line of Namma Metro has been launched, promising enhanced urban mobility. Although delayed, the Metro project aims to ease congestion and improve connectivity in Bengaluru, with the train set featuring advanced, locally-built technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:47 IST
Bengaluru's Namma Metro: A Milestone in Urban Mobility
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Bengaluru's urban transport, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, virtually inaugurated the first domestically manufactured train set for the Namma Metro Yellow Line.

Highlighting Bengaluru's role as an IT and innovation hub, Khattar noted that the new metro connectivity would greatly benefit millions, marking a major milestone as India surpasses 1,000 kilometers of operational metro rail.

Despite past delays attributed to various factors including the pandemic, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya announced the project's imminent functionality, promising the Yellow Line would aid over 2.5 lakh commuters. Surya emphasized continued efforts to complete more train sets and reach a goal of 317 km of metro in Bengaluru by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025