Bengaluru's Namma Metro: A Milestone in Urban Mobility

In a significant development for Bengaluru's urban transport, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, virtually inaugurated the first domestically manufactured train set for the Namma Metro Yellow Line.

Highlighting Bengaluru's role as an IT and innovation hub, Khattar noted that the new metro connectivity would greatly benefit millions, marking a major milestone as India surpasses 1,000 kilometers of operational metro rail.

Despite past delays attributed to various factors including the pandemic, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya announced the project's imminent functionality, promising the Yellow Line would aid over 2.5 lakh commuters. Surya emphasized continued efforts to complete more train sets and reach a goal of 317 km of metro in Bengaluru by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)