Global Temperatures Soar: Climate Change at a Critical Juncture

Global temperatures have broken records once again in 2024, significantly raising the pressure on policymakers worldwide to intensify efforts in combating climate change. The last global scientific consensus, delivered by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2021, is being surpassed by faster-than-expected developments, heightening the urgency for decisive action.

New research highlights the world possibly surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, a critical threshold for severe climate impacts. This revelation comes through studies of atmospheric gases trapped in Antarctic ice cores, proposing a broader pre-industrial baseline indicating substantial warming at 1.49 C in 2023.

The Atlantic Ocean's warming is accelerating potential disruptions in major current systems, threatening European climates, while worldwide ecosystems such as coral reefs and forests grapple with unprecedented changes. Scientists continue to study these changes, noting the intensified impact on storms and wildfires as well as potential volcanic implications.

