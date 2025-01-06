Left Menu

Northern India's Winter Wonderland: A Chilly Week Ahead

Delhi experienced persistent cold conditions with light rainfall, while Kashmir saw a rise in night temperatures post-snowfall. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana also felt the winter chill with fog and a drop in mercury levels. The weather office forecasts clearer skies and shifting winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:38 IST
Northern India's Winter Wonderland: A Chilly Week Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi woke up to another chilly day this Monday, as sporadic rainfall graced the streets of the capital. Kashmir, on the other hand, experienced a noticeable uptick in nightly temperatures after snow, yet it remains below freezing in the valley.

Light precipitation was recorded in the chilly realms of Himachal Pradesh, with a sharp dip in the mercury by several degrees. Meanwhile, dense fog and cool weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department predicts clearer skies for Tuesday. However, smog and moderate fog are likely, with dense fog anticipated at specific locations during morning hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025