Northern India's Winter Wonderland: A Chilly Week Ahead
Delhi experienced persistent cold conditions with light rainfall, while Kashmir saw a rise in night temperatures post-snowfall. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana also felt the winter chill with fog and a drop in mercury levels. The weather office forecasts clearer skies and shifting winds.
Delhi woke up to another chilly day this Monday, as sporadic rainfall graced the streets of the capital. Kashmir, on the other hand, experienced a noticeable uptick in nightly temperatures after snow, yet it remains below freezing in the valley.
Light precipitation was recorded in the chilly realms of Himachal Pradesh, with a sharp dip in the mercury by several degrees. Meanwhile, dense fog and cool weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana.
The India Meteorological Department predicts clearer skies for Tuesday. However, smog and moderate fog are likely, with dense fog anticipated at specific locations during morning hours.
