Northern India's Winter Wonderland: A Chilly Week Ahead

Delhi woke up to another chilly day this Monday, as sporadic rainfall graced the streets of the capital. Kashmir, on the other hand, experienced a noticeable uptick in nightly temperatures after snow, yet it remains below freezing in the valley.

Light precipitation was recorded in the chilly realms of Himachal Pradesh, with a sharp dip in the mercury by several degrees. Meanwhile, dense fog and cool weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department predicts clearer skies for Tuesday. However, smog and moderate fog are likely, with dense fog anticipated at specific locations during morning hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)