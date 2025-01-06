US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

The United States is moving forward with plans to eliminate regulatory barriers to civil nuclear partnership with India, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. This development, announced during his meeting with Indian NSA Ajit Doval, marks a significant advancement in the implementation of a landmark agreement reached 16 years ago.

Sullivan highlighted the updated US missile export control policies designed to boost India-US commercial space cooperation and delisting certain Indian nuclear entities. This move comes after an address at IIT-Delhi, where Sullivan stated that the necessary steps are being taken to finally enable this cooperation.

The announcement holds particular significance as it aims to enable US nuclear power plants' construction in India. As the Biden administration takes these steps, it emphasizes the strategic partnership between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to peaceful nuclear collaboration. Meanwhile, Sullivan also criticized China for its industrial strategies, emphasizing the need for resilient supply chains.

