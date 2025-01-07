Magnitude 7 Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu: No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 7 sent tremors through Kathmandu early Tuesday morning. The National Earthquake Measurement Centre recorded the quake at 6:50 am, pinpointing its epicenter in Dinggye, China. Residents in the capital and surrounding districts experienced the jolt, sparking panic and prompting people to evacuate their homes.

The seismic event also reverberated across the neighboring regions of Kavrepalanchwok and Dhading. Despite the early morning upheaval, authorities have not reported any structural damages or casualties in the affected areas, offering relief amid widespread initial concern.

As monitoring continues, experts stress preparedness in this seismically active region, highlighting the need for awareness and readiness in the face of potential future quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)