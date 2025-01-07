Tremors in Tibet: A 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes the Region

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Xigaze in Tibet, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 individuals and leaving 38 others injured, according to Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The quake, occurring at 9:05 am Beijing Time, significantly affected Dingri County. However, the US Geological Survey and India's National Earthquake Centre reported a magnitude of 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter near Tingri County, 90 km northeast of Lobutse in Nepal's Khumbu Himalayan region.

Nepal experienced the tremors as well, causing mass panic reminiscent of the 2015 disaster. Despite the scare, Nepalese authorities have reported no significant damage or casualties.

