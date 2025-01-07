Left Menu

Tremors in Tibet: A 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes the Region

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Xigaze, Tibet, killing at least 32 people and injuring 38. The USGS recorded a magnitude of 7.1 in Tingri County. Tremors were felt in Nepal, but no major damage was reported. Multiple aftershocks ranged from 4 to 5 in magnitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:39 IST
Tremors in Tibet: A 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes the Region
A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Xigaze in Tibet, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 individuals and leaving 38 others injured, according to Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The quake, occurring at 9:05 am Beijing Time, significantly affected Dingri County. However, the US Geological Survey and India's National Earthquake Centre reported a magnitude of 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter near Tingri County, 90 km northeast of Lobutse in Nepal's Khumbu Himalayan region.

Nepal experienced the tremors as well, causing mass panic reminiscent of the 2015 disaster. Despite the scare, Nepalese authorities have reported no significant damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

