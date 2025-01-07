Himalayan Quake Devastates Tibetan Region, Claims Nearly 100 Lives

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 hit the Himalayan foothills near Tibet's sacred cities on Tuesday, claiming at least 95 lives and demolishing hundreds of homes, according to Chinese authorities. The quake's epicenter, located 80 km north of the towering Mount Everest, also impacted neighboring countries Nepal, Bhutan, and India.

The quake rattled Tingri county, identified as the northern gateway to the Everest region. The China Earthquake Networks Centre confirmed the epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, while the U.S. Geological Service noted a magnitude of 7.1. Rescue operations are ongoing as more than 1,500 workers strive to find survivors among the wreckage.

The incident had a profound impact across Shigatse, a region administered by Shigatse city, home to revered Tibetan Buddhist sites. Dalai Lama expressed his condolences to the victims' families. The Chinese government has dispatched essential supplies and initiated all-out rescue efforts to minimize fatalities and assist affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)