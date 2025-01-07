Tibet's Shaking Ground: A History of Powerful Quakes

Tibet was hit by a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 95 individuals. The quake impacted the northern foothills of the Himalayas, a region that is well-known for its seismic activity, reporting over 100 quakes of at least 3.0 magnitude last year alone.

The tremor's epicenter was located in Tingri, a rural county near the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This area forms long fault lines across the Tibetan plateau. While quakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater are rare, Tibet has witnessed nine significant seismic events of this magnitude since the start of the 20th century.

Historically, notable earthquakes in Tibet include the catastrophic 8.6 magnitude quake in Medog in 1950, which altered landscapes and resulted in thousands of deaths. Other significant tremors occurred in Damxung in 1951 and 2008, Mainling in 2017, and Nagqu in 2024, each impacting communities profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)