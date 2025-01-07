Left Menu

UK Hit by Severe Weather: Floods and Snowstorms Cause Chaos

England faced severe flooding and snow forced airport closures, causing travel chaos. The River Soar in Leicestershire had a severe flood warning. Rescue operations took place as many regions in the UK were affected. A man was found dead in a flooded area, and significant disruptions continue.

Updated: 07-01-2025 18:15 IST
Severe weather has wreaked havoc across England, with flooding submerging regions and heavy snow leading to the temporary closure of three major airports. This adverse weather extends the transportation chaos plaguing the UK since the start of 2025.

The Midlands were severely affected, with over 200 flood warnings issued. The River Soar in Leicestershire faced a severe flood warning, emphasizing life-threatening conditions. Aerial images revealed mobile homes submerged in Barrow Upon Soar, illustrating the widespread devastation.

Transport networks, including train lines and roads, were greatly disrupted due to icy conditions. Manchester, Liverpool, and Aberdeen airports saw their runways temporarily shut for snow clearance. Emergency services responded to numerous rescues in flooded homes, schools, and vehicles, displaying the urgent need for aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

