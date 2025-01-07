Signature Global's Remarkable Sales Surge Amid Festive Demand

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, reported on Tuesday that its sales bookings have more than doubled to Rs 2,770 crore, driven by robust demand for their housing projects in Gurugram.

Last year, the company sold properties worth Rs 1,260 crore during the same period. Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal credits the growing customer trust and strategic alignment with market trends for the outstanding performance.

Aggarwal emphasized that Signature Global is strategically positioned to continue building on this momentum, aiming to meet evolving buyer needs while delivering significant value to stakeholders.

