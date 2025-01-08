Left Menu

Greenland: The Icy Heart of Global Climate Politics

Greenland's vast ice sheet and untapped resources are central to global climate, geopolitics, and economic interests. As climate change accelerates, the island's melting ice threatens rising sea levels and altered weather patterns, affecting billions globally. Its strategic location and natural resources heighten international interest and competition.

Nuuk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:47 IST
  • Greenland

Greenland's vast icy landscape is at the forefront of global geopolitics and climate conversations. The melting ice sheet not only poses a threat to global sea levels but also holds untapped natural resources that the world covets.

Climate scientist David Holland likens Greenland to an open thermostat for the planet, with its location making it vital for both Arctic geopolitics and climate regulation. The melting here is altering ocean currents, influencing weather patterns, and prompting international interest in its strategic and economic potential.

Experts warn that if Greenland's ice continues to melt, it could lead to drastic shifts in global weather patterns, possibly triggering a collapse of major ocean currents. The island remains a focal point of interest due to its rare minerals, potential oil reserves, and significant geopolitical location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

