Greenland: The Icy Heart of Global Climate Politics
Greenland's vast ice sheet and untapped resources are central to global climate, geopolitics, and economic interests. As climate change accelerates, the island's melting ice threatens rising sea levels and altered weather patterns, affecting billions globally. Its strategic location and natural resources heighten international interest and competition.
- Country:
- Greenland
Greenland's vast icy landscape is at the forefront of global geopolitics and climate conversations. The melting ice sheet not only poses a threat to global sea levels but also holds untapped natural resources that the world covets.
Climate scientist David Holland likens Greenland to an open thermostat for the planet, with its location making it vital for both Arctic geopolitics and climate regulation. The melting here is altering ocean currents, influencing weather patterns, and prompting international interest in its strategic and economic potential.
Experts warn that if Greenland's ice continues to melt, it could lead to drastic shifts in global weather patterns, possibly triggering a collapse of major ocean currents. The island remains a focal point of interest due to its rare minerals, potential oil reserves, and significant geopolitical location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Credit for development of water resources in country goes to B R Ambedkar, Congress kept this fact hidden from people: PM Modi.
In 21st century, only nations with adequate and well-managed water resources can advance, says PM Modi.
MoU signed between Water Resources Department and SAC-ISRO under leadership of Gujarat CM
Green Wealth of Nations: Redefining Natural Resources for a Sustainable Future
Regaal Resources Set to Launch IPO Amidst Financial Growth