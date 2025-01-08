Rescued Amid Ruins: The Tibet Earthquake Aftermath

Chinese officials confirmed the rescue of over 400 individuals trapped under debris following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet. The seismic event rocked the Himalayan region, leaving an unknown number still accountable amidst a severely altered landscape.

The quake's epicenter was near Tingri, close to Mount Everest, and was powerful enough to affect neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and India. It also caused significant terrain shifts, with some areas moving up to 1.6 meters as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

In the aftermath, at least 126 fatalities and 188 injuries have been reported in Tibet, and ongoing rescue operations involve thousands of personnel working in freezing conditions to locate survivors among the ruins of over 3,600 destroyed homes.

