Sky High Forecast: Transforming Weather Predictions with In-Flight Data
To enhance weather forecasts, the Indian government's new initiative will mandate domestic airlines to share in-flight weather data. This move could significantly improve predictive accuracy by expanding observational input through thousands of takeoffs and landings, surpassing current data collection methods such as weather balloons.
In a bid to revolutionize weather forecasting in India, the government plans to require domestic airlines to share weather data gathered during aircraft takeoffs and landings with the meteorological department.
M Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that discussions with the civil aviation ministry are underway and this requirement will likely be implemented within a year.
The push for mandatory data sharing is expected to provide immense benefits for both aviation operations and public weather forecasts, with vertical weather observations from aircraft offering a comprehensive atmospheric view.
