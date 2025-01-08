Sky High Forecast: Transforming Weather Predictions with In-Flight Data

In a bid to revolutionize weather forecasting in India, the government plans to require domestic airlines to share weather data gathered during aircraft takeoffs and landings with the meteorological department.

M Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that discussions with the civil aviation ministry are underway and this requirement will likely be implemented within a year.

The push for mandatory data sharing is expected to provide immense benefits for both aviation operations and public weather forecasts, with vertical weather observations from aircraft offering a comprehensive atmospheric view.

(With inputs from agencies.)