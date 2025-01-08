Left Menu

AAP Government Advocates for Dairy Farmers: Relief Amid Relocation Crisis

The outgoing AAP government seeks to maintain the status quo on moving dairies from Bhalswa to Ghoga until a policy is finalized. Despite a court order, the policy remains pending. The Delhi Assembly urged allowing mixed land use and freehold rights for these dairy owners.

Updated: 08-01-2025 18:51 IST
The AAP government, in its outgoing move, has approved a proposal to maintain the current situation concerning the relocation of dairies from Bhalswa to Ghoga until a concrete policy is established. Officials reported this development on Wednesday amidst growing concerns for the dairy farmers' accommodation.

In a significant appeal, the council of ministers urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to consider the welfare of the many individuals affected by this issue. A committee consisting of MLAs, officials, and dairy farmers formed in 2019 to devise a policy, is yet to finalize it, increasing the urgency post the Delhi High Court's directive for relocation within four weeks.

The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution in September last year, advocating for mixed-use land and freehold ownership rights to alleviate the impact of existing restrictions on dairy owners' livelihoods. The ministers advised local authorities against adverse actions and suggested permitting non-polluting activities to support dairy farmers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

