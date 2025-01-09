Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Rage Amidst Historic Crisis

Raging wildfires have encircled Los Angeles, leading to five fatalities and the destruction of hundreds of homes as fierce winds exacerbate the crisis. More than 100,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate, with state officials confirming that none of the five active fires are contained.

The Palisades Fire, on Los Angeles' west side, has burned 15,832 acres and a thousand structures, making it one of the area's most destructive fires. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains adds to the devastation with over 10,600 acres scorched, according to authorities.

Amid stretched firefighting resources and water shortages, officials described the situation as a historic disaster. Los Angeles County Chief Anthony Marrone stated that they lack sufficient firefighters to manage the four separate blazes, highlighting a critical response challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)