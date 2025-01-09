Inferno in LA: Fires Raze Iconic Neighborhoods as Stars Flee
Uncontrollable wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, including celebrity neighborhoods. Emergency crews are working relentlessly amidst high winds. Over 130,000 people are evacuated, and vital infrastructure, including schools and businesses, stands heavily damaged. Climate change prolongs California’s fire threats.
Wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, claiming the lives of at least five individuals and decimating some of the city's most famous neighborhoods.
Firefighters, battling fatigue, are joined by crews from across California as new blazes spark in areas including the Hollywood Hills and Santa Monica.
Authorities have evacuated over 130,000 people, while more than 1,000 structures have been reduced to ash. Los Angeles remains on edge as it faces potential gusts of up to 100 mph, prolonging the historic disaster.
