Inferno in LA: Fires Raze Iconic Neighborhoods as Stars Flee

Wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, claiming the lives of at least five individuals and decimating some of the city's most famous neighborhoods.

Firefighters, battling fatigue, are joined by crews from across California as new blazes spark in areas including the Hollywood Hills and Santa Monica.

Authorities have evacuated over 130,000 people, while more than 1,000 structures have been reduced to ash. Los Angeles remains on edge as it faces potential gusts of up to 100 mph, prolonging the historic disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)