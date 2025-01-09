SpaceX's Starlink: A Lifeline Amidst LA Wildfires

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that SpaceX, his innovative space exploration company, will provide free Starlink terminals to areas in Los Angeles affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The move comes as more than 100,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with firefighting operations hampered by dry, hurricane-force winds that continue to fan the flames.

The fires, igniting parched terrain since Tuesday, now face fewer obstacles as they race across the landscape, with Musk's intervention offering crucial communication support in these distressed areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)