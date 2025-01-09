Left Menu

SpaceX's Starlink: A Lifeline Amidst LA Wildfires

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will deploy free Starlink terminals to Los Angeles areas affected by wildfires. Over 100,000 people were evacuated as strong winds fueled the fires spreading across dry land since Tuesday, complicating firefighting efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that SpaceX, his innovative space exploration company, will provide free Starlink terminals to areas in Los Angeles affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The move comes as more than 100,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with firefighting operations hampered by dry, hurricane-force winds that continue to fan the flames.

The fires, igniting parched terrain since Tuesday, now face fewer obstacles as they race across the landscape, with Musk's intervention offering crucial communication support in these distressed areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

