Thousands of Gaza patients waiting for urgent medical evacuation

On Monday, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Rik Peeperkorn told UN News about the desperate conditions he had seen at Al-Ahli before the attack, and the severe restriction on movement that is preventing thousands being evacuated for medical treatment outside of Gaza.

“I was in Gaza several weeks ago and I came out in early March, just before the aid blockade started and the attacks started up again.

When I was there, during the ceasefire, we were organising polio vaccinations and medevacs (medical evacuations), and we stocked up on essential medicine and medical supplies. This was also the only time there were proper food stocks in Gaza.

There was almost a ray of hope among all the misery. Places I’d been before, like Rafah in the south, or Jabalia in the north, were utterly devastated wastelands, but people, including our own staff, were going back to their homes, trying to repair destroyed houses or building makeshift camps. You saw commercial activities restarting, and a choice of food.

But then, of course, with the blockade, food, water and essential medicines very quickly began running out. Even though we stocked up during the ceasefire, we are now critically low on supplies and it is challenging to keep hospitals even partly open.

We have completely run out of therapeutic milk, antibiotics, to treat severe infections, trauma painkillers, insulin, ambulance spare parts, oxygen tanks etc.

A couple of days before the attack on Al Ahli, a medical specialist there told us that the hospital was already overflowing because it's one of the key hospitals in the north for trauma patients [those who have suffered severe and life-threatening injuries], and that they were forced to perform surgery under questionable sterile conditions.

They were lacking enough surgical gowns, drapes or gloves. They even had to wear the same gloves from one operation to the next. Because of the lack of equipment, surgeries could take hours, increasing the risk of permanent disability or amputations.

The staff asked us for the supplies that we have in our two warehouses in the south of Gaza, but we were not allowed.

This aid blockade needs to be lifted, and we have to get back to an arrangement whereby we can have humanitarian corridors throughout Gaza, without being denied or delayed entry. Even when a war is going on, humanitarian supplies should be allowed in and aid workers should be able to do their work.

Today I spoke to my team leads in Gaza, who have been to Al-Shifa hospital. Al-Shifa, now the major surgical and trauma centre for the north, is completely overwhelmed and under-supported. We are looking at the possibility of getting some patients from Al-Shifa to the south but everything is complex.

Far too few patients have been able to leave Gaza for the urgent care they so desperately need. We estimate that up to 12,000 patients need medical evacuation but, since the blockade we have only been able to evacuate 121 people, including 73 children.

"We call for the immediate resumption of medical evacuation through all possible routes. That should happen now.”