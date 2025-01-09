Left Menu

Unearthing the Marsupial Mole: Secrets Beneath Australia's Sands

The elusive marsupial mole, native to Australia's deserts, is revealed through recent genomic studies. New DNA technologies have unraveled their unique adaptations for a subterranean lifestyle, tracing their evolutionary past and highlighting concerns of population decline due to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:52 IST
Unearthing the Marsupial Mole: Secrets Beneath Australia's Sands
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the vast deserts of Australia, beneath the shifting sands, lies the enigmatic marsupial mole, a tiny subterranean mammal now revealing its secrets to scientists.

Using modern DNA technologies, researchers have begun to understand the creature's remarkable adaptations to life underground, from its near-complete blindness to its respiratory enhancements through duplicated haemoglobin genes.

Yet as these scientific breakthroughs bring clarity to its evolutionary origins, they also underscore a pressing concern: the marsupial mole's population decline, driven by climate change, signals urgent conservation efforts are needed to preserve this unique species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025