Massive Rescue Operation Follows Devastating Tibet Earthquake
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet, leading to the evacuation of over 45,000 people. The quake caused significant destruction, flattening more than 3,600 houses and affecting nearby Nepal and India. Rescue operations have prioritized relocating survivors with extensive efforts from Chinese authorities and monks offering spiritual support.
In the wake of a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, authorities have embarked on a colossal rescue operation, relocating over 45,000 individuals to shelters near the Himalayas. The epicenter was identified in Tingri, a rural area north of Mount Everest, where the quake obliterated over 3,600 homes and buildings.
The tremor sent shockwaves as far as Nepal and parts of India, demanding a significant response in the high-altitude region. As rescue operations wind down, experts warned trapped individuals might not survive the harsh temperatures overnight, plummeting to minus 18 degrees Celsius.
With at least 126 casualties and 188 injured, the Chinese government has shifted focus to resettling the displaced and treating the wounded. The region, still reeling from over 1,000 aftershocks, requires urgent reconstruction work, aided by 11,000 rescuers who responded swiftly after the initial tremors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
